Luxury And Care Combined: Viprivate Care Redefines Home Care In New York

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 1, 2023 8:33 am - Old Tappan, New Jersey, United States: Putting your well-being first! The commitment to excellence

VIPrivate Care New York is a premium private pay home care agency that provides clinical and service excellence to dignitary and VIP patients. The company was founded in 2012 in New York City and has expanded to serve patients in other locations, including New Jersey and Ohio. They have also adopted a franchise model, which has allowed them to grow in several other states since 2020. The brand aims to become the leader in luxury medical and nonmedical home services, drawing inspiration from 5-star hospitality hotels. Their brand promise is to reduce uncertainty for their clients through exclusive, dignified, and discreet care.

VIPrivate Care New York targets an affluent market of multi-millionaires to billionaires. They cater to discerning clients who prioritize value rather than cost regarding their healthcare. The company intentionally avoids working with insurance companies to ensure the highest level of patient care and to provide top-rated providers. The unique aspect of these services is that they focus on a niche market of clients who seek exclusive and premium care and are not interested in insurance-based lower-quality care. They offer clinical excellence and an unparalleled ability to anticipate their client's needs. They strive to provide compassionate and patient-centered care, taking complete ownership of the responsibility for exceptional patient care.

VIPrivate Care New York goes beyond just providing care to the patient; they also extend their service and awareness to the family members affected by medical and life stress. They prioritize confidentiality and dignified discreet care and aim to deliver a lasting impression of decency, dignity, compassion, sensitivity, attentiveness, and genuine humane care. Moreover, they also cater to foreign and domestic government agencies seeking regenerative medical products like stem cells and exosomes. They also offer hormone replacement therapy for men and women experiencing hormonal imbalances, such as menopause and andropause. They provide customized treatment plans to help alleviate symptoms and improve overall well-being.

VIPrivate Care New York aims to provide exceptional and personalized care to its affluent clientele, prioritizing their comfort, dignity, and well-being throughout the care process. This includes daily care management, telenursing, medical advocacy, booking doctor appointments, access to a database of professional clinicians, communication with a personal VIP RN Liaison, family communication, emotional support, case management, discounts on various services, and more.