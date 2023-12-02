J&M Tank Lines Welcomes New Executive Leadership Members

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 1, 2023 4:31 pm - Birmingham, Ala. – November 6, 2023, J&M Tank Lines, Inc. adds two new executives to its leadership team: Jeff Arledge serving as Vice President of Maintenance and Russell Curbo, CDS serving as Vice President of Safety.

Arledge came to J&M Tank Lines in 2021 as the Maintenance Director. He holds over 20 years of experience in fleet maintenance and management for bulk and food-grade carriers throughout the Southeast. He quickly made an impact across terminal and shop locations for J&M and its affiliated companies, seeking efficiency, unity and an emphasis on preventative maintenance.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead J&M's Maintenance team,” said Arledge.“I believe in hard work, teamwork and leading by example. Our team is focused on maintaining strong CSA scores and keeping our drivers equipped to perform at their best so they can deliver on our customer needs.”

Arledge believes in one team, working toward one goal. His leadership and dedication to doing things the right way before a problem can arise, made him the right choice to promote to J&M's Vice President of Maintenance.

“We aim to be first-class in each segment of our company,” J&M CEO, Harold Sumerford said.“Selecting the right leadership is key to ensure we are ready to capitalize on opportunity; these gentlemen are dedicated to our industry and hold themselves to a higher standard. We are proud to have them as representatives of J&M and its people.”

Curbo recently joins J&M as Vice President of Safety with 30 years of transportation experience; 12 years with DOT and five years of Carrier Safety experience within the Southeast and Central United States. His mission is to provide an industry-leading safety culture that supports J&M's values and growth strategies.

“I look forward to a challenge, which is why I have dedicated myself to this industry,” says Curbo.“J&M's leadership, company culture and support for performing at a high level of safety, made this opportunity the right fit. I am eager to use my experience to benefit the overall welfare of J&M and its affiliates.”

As J&M moves forward into its next 75 years of service, ownership is confident in what the future has in store.

It starts with the people and the people of J&M continue to stay top of mind.

“Our focus has been selecting people of character, those who support our mission, values and growth strategies,” says Peter Sumerford, J&M's president, and director of sales.“Harold and I have invested a great amount of thought and consideration to the future of J&M. We believe these gentlemen exhibit these qualities and will be of great benefit to not only the J&M Trucking Group, but our valued employees.”