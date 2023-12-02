Two More Ukrainian Children Brought Back Home From Temporarily Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The charitable organization Save Ukraine has helped two more Ukrainian children to return from the temporarily occupied territories.

The relevant statement was made by Save Ukraine Founder Mykola Kuleba on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our Save Ukraine team has managed to take two underage children, together with their parents, from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” Kuleba wrote.

In his words, Russian occupation authorities forced the parents to change the Ukrainian birth certificates of their children to Russian-standard ones. Additionally, they tried to register the children's father for military service.

“Fortunately, this family has managed to escape and come to Ukraine. Now they are safe,” Kuleba added.

According to him, the Save Ukraine team has already helped 213 Ukrainian children to come back home from Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.