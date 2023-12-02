Nineteen Ukrainians Evacuated For Treatment To Europe Health Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nineteen more war-affected Ukrainian patients have been evacuated to undergo treatment in European hospitals.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Health Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Another group of Ukrainians from Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Ternopil, those with serious diseases or affected by hostilities, have been transported for treatment and rehabilitation abroad. A total of 19 servicemen and civilians have been transported to European specialized hospitals this week,” the report states.

Ukrainian patients will be received by health facilities in Austria, Denmark, Germany Norway and Poland. The relevant flights have been carried out on a weekly basis since the war started.

According to the ministry, they evacuate primarily children and adults with serious injuries, burns and diseases that require specialized and urgent medical assistance.