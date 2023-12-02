Türkiye Anticipates Achieving Net Zero Emission Target For 2053: President Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye anticipates achieving a net zero emission target for 2053, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Addressing the COP28 UN Climate Conference in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Erdogan said Türkiye is taking significant steps, despite its historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions being less than 1%.

"We have doubled our emission reduction target for 2030," he said.

Stating that Türkiye expects a reduction of 66.6 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions by the end of 2023, Erdogan added: "We have increased the share of renewable energy sources in the total installed capacity to 55%."

"We rank fifth in Europe and 12th globally in this area."

Türkiye is first in geothermal installed capacity in Europe and fourth globally, he said. In terms of hydroelectric power plant installed capacity, Türkiye is second in Europe and ninth globally, he added.

"By 2053, we plan to increase our share of renewable energy to 69%."

With the Zero Waste project initiated by first lady Emine Erdogan, Türkiye aims to raise its waste recycling rate to 60% by 2035, he said.

The 2023 UN climate conference, also known as COP28, is attracting over 180 heads of state and government from across the globe. Over half a million people requested to attend.