-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Moscow To See Cold Spell From December 3


12/2/2023 12:15:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A notable temperature drop will be in the Russian capital from Sunday, December 3, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The frost will be minus 13-17 degrees Celsius, research director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand told TASS.

"A significant cold spell is expected from December 3 - the temperature will be 5-8 degrees below the normal value. The forecast is minus 8-13 degrees [Celsius] on Sunday night, minus 5-9 degrees [Celsius] in daytime, and minus 8-13 degrees [Celsius] on Monday day and night," the expert said.

"The freezing temperatures will be down to 12-17 degrees [Celsius] at night and 10-15 degrees [Celsius] in the daytime on Tuesday," Vilfand noted.

According to preliminary estimates, no warming is expected later, he said. "This is a very cold weather, January indicators, and even not for Moscow but for more northern regions," the expert added.

MENAFN02122023000195011045ID1107524366

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search