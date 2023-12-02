Moscow To See Cold Spell From December 3

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A notable temperature drop will be in the Russian capital from
Sunday, December 3, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
The frost will be minus 13-17 degrees Celsius, research director
of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand told
TASS.
"A significant cold spell is expected from December 3 - the
temperature will be 5-8 degrees below the normal value. The
forecast is minus 8-13 degrees [Celsius] on Sunday night, minus 5-9
degrees [Celsius] in daytime, and minus 8-13 degrees [Celsius] on
Monday day and night," the expert said.
"The freezing temperatures will be down to 12-17 degrees
[Celsius] at night and 10-15 degrees [Celsius] in the daytime on
Tuesday," Vilfand noted.
According to preliminary estimates,
no warming is expected later, he said. "This is a very cold
weather, January indicators, and even not for Moscow but for more
northern regions," the expert added.
