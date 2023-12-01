Greenenergybreaks Why Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB)

designs, develops and distributes equipment for the generation, management and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe and internationally.“Turbo Energy's products include lithium-ion batteries and inverters. Additionally, the company recently launched its flagship product, the Sunbox, an all-in-one device that integrates most of the equipment required for a residential photovoltaic installation. The Sunbox is powered by AI and features a software system that monitors the generation, use and management of photovoltaic energy by analyzing large amounts of data related to energy generation, consumption, market prices and weather forecasts. This AI system optimizes battery usage, reducing electricity bills and providing peak-use reduction and uninterruptible power supply functions. Turbo Energy currently sells its photovoltaic energy equipment primarily through distributors for residential consumers in Spain, but it possesses the expertise and international perspective to expand its product portfolio into industrial and commercial scale and markets, as well as advancing the internationalization process it has already started,” a recent article reads.“Turbo Energy is one of the leading companies that introduced lithium-ion batteries for photovoltaic energy storage in Spain. Primarily for the home energy storage market, the company's batteries have capacities from 2.24 kWh to 5.1 kWh in 24 and 48 volts. In addition, its 48V / 5.1 kWh units are available in a dual battery system.”

About Turbo Energy S.A.

Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company's focus is on developing innovative solutions that allow end consumers to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

