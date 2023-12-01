Maharashtra Mandal Qatar Hosts Swarotsav

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The managing committee of Maharashtra Mandal Qatar (MMQ) for 2023-24 organised a mega event, Swarotsav, featuring the acclaimed Indian classical vocalist and national award winner, Mahesh Kale.

He was accompanied by Apurav Dravid (multi-percussionist), Omkar Dalvi (pakhavaj), Pandurang Pawar (tabla), Abhinay Ravande (harmonium) and Prathamesh Lad (flute).

Indian embassy first secretary Vaibhav Tandale was the chief guest. Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) vice president Subramaniyam Hebbagelu, general secretary Mohan Kumar and Indian Community Benevolent Forum vice president Deepak Shetty were guests of honour.

The event was attended by more than 600 members of MMQ. Achiever students of Grade 10 and 12 were felicitated by the dignitaries. MMQ's 2023 souvenir, 'Garja Maharashtra Maza,' was unveiled by Kale. MMQ president Rakesh Wagh, delivered the inaugural speech. Vice president Rachana Chaudhari compered the event.

The organising committee comprised Manish Shah, Ajay Dhole, Siddhesh Zade, Nilesh Vaidya, Amruta Patil, Gayatri Modak, Vidya Mogare and Anilkumar Kadam. General secretary Parag Sonawane proposed a vote of thanks.

On behalf of the Indian community, the ICC gave a community reception in honour of Kale. President Manikantan A P felicitated the renowned singer.

