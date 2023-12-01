Eli Lilly's Cancer Drug Gets Second Approval From US FDA

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Eli Lilly announced that the drug Jaypirca has been given second approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), on Friday, December 1. The drug is used to treat a form of blood cancer its announcement, the company said that the drug has been given new approval for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a cancer in which too many certain white blood cells are produced by the bone marrow this month, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Jaypirca for treating mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), a rare type of blood cancer that starts in white blood cells and spreads to other parts of the body to the National Institutes of Health, MCL is a more aggressive cancer than CLL.A minimum of two lines of therapy must have been used before the drug can be used to treat adults with CLL another development last month, U.S. and UK regulators both gave the thumbs up to Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) weight-loss treatment called Zepbound on Wednesday, paving the way for a powerful new rival to Novo Nordisk's (NOVOb) Wegovy in addressing record obesity rates two drugs are the most effective treatments for weight loss approved to date and will compete in a global market estimated to be worth $100 billion by the end of the decade.

