Israel-Hamas War Day 57: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 175 People In Gaza After Ceasefire Ends | Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After the end of a week-long ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attacked houses and buildings, killing at least 178 people throughout the Gaza Strip in the first hours of fighting on early Saturday. Militants in Gaza resumed firing rockets into Israel, and fighting broke out between Israel and Hezbollah militants. Israel said it struck more than 200 Hamas targets meets Israel President, calls for 'durable resolution' of Palestine issueHere are updates about the Israel-Hamas war:Israeli airstrikes hit several points on the outskirts of Damascus early Saturday, Syrian state media reported. It said that the strikes came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights. Israel has struck targets in Syria several times since the onset of the Hamas-Israel war on 7 October war war resumes after short-lived truce, over 60 killed in GazaQatar is making efforts to renew the truce deal, which saw Israel pause most military activity in Gaza and release 300 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for militants freeing over 100 hostages held in Gaza says 115 adult men, 20 women, and two children are still held captive until the truce began, more than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed--roughly two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza war Day 56: 10 updates to knowA senior Hamas official said Friday that his group is open to swapping more Israeli hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel, but rebuffed a demand to free female Israeli soldiers US says it believes Israel will begin allowing some humanitarian assistance to once again flow into Gaza, after blocking aid on Friday after a temporary cease-fire expired Israeli hometown said three of its members have died in Hamas captivity, including the oldest person held hostage. Kibbutz Nir Oz said the community had received official confirmation of the deaths of Maya Goren, 56, Arye Zalmanovich, 86, and Ronan Engel, 54 Israeli army recovered the body of an Israeli man originally thought to be taken hostage in Gaza. In a statement, the army said Ofir Tzarfati's body had been located by Israeli forces in Gaza US said Friday that Israel has begun to implement civilian protection plans to reduce Palestinian casualties as it fights Hamas in Gaza and Hamas extend temporary truce until FridayA day after Israel ordered its ambassador to Spain back for consultations, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Friday said he had talked with Israeli Minister Benny Gantz and insisted Israel must respect international law's militant Hezbollah group says its fighters attacked a group of Israeli soldiers on Friday along the border with Lebanon. The attack is the first to be carried out by Hezbollah against Israeli troops along the border since a truce went into effect last Friday between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, an ally of Hezbollah.A protester in the US is in critical condition after setting themself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta, Georgia. A Palestinian flag found at the scene was part of Friday's protest. The police did not believe there was any connection to terrorism and none of the consular staff was ever in danger.

