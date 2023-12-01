Flight From Ahmedabad To Delhi Diverted To Ahmedabad Due To Bad Weather At Delhi Airport

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi has been diverted to Ahmedabad and flight UK954 from Mumbai to Delhi has been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather and low visibility at Delhi airport: Vistara.(This is a breaking story)

