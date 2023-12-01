Earthquake Today: 3.4 Scale Quake Hits Ladakh

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter Scale hit Ladakh at around 8:25 am today, as per the National Center for Seismology, ANI reported. This is a breaking story, awaiting more updates...

