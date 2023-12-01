Insigneo Has Successfully Completed The Acquisition Of PNC’S Latin American Brokerage And Advisory Business

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insigneo, a prominent global wealth management firm, has successfully completed the acquisition of the Latin American consumer brokerage and advisory accounts of PNC Investments, PNC Managed Account Solutions, and PNC Bank. This strategic move, initially announced on August 22, 2023, represents an important milestone for Insigneo, as it expands its Mexican client base as well as its geographic footprint by establishing new offices in Texas.





This transaction underscores Insigneo's commitment to international wealth management. Insigneo has been gaining significant ground by emphasizing client service, leveraging state-of-the-art technology, and focusing on continuous innovation. Clients who were part of PNC's Latin America brokerage and advisory business will now enjoy all the benefits of Insigneo's focused global wealth management approach and international capabilities.

Raul Henriquez, Chairman, and CEO of Insigneo Financial Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the successful completion of the transaction, stating,“The acquisition of PNC's Latin American brokerage and advisory business underscores Insigneo's commitment to global wealth management. We recognize the importance and relevance of the Mexican market and see this as a strategic move to immediately establish a relevant presence in that market, while positioning Insigneo to harness new opportunities in the region.”

The closing of this transaction solidifies Insigneo's leadership in the global wealth management industry. The company remains focused on its alternative business model while driving growth through successful strategic M&A activities, a commitment further underscored by the recent appointment of Carlos Mejia as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions.

Javier Rivero, President, and COO of Insigneo Securities and Insigneo International Financial Services, added,“Both parties worked diligently and efficiently during this time focused on a smooth transition. Insigneo welcomes all incoming employees, investment professionals, and their clients to our growing firm.”

Insigneo is a leading international wealth management firm providing services and technologies that empower investment professionals to successfully serve their clients globally. Insigneo leverages its customized solutions, client-first service, and custodial relationship with BNY Mellon's Pershing to provide a fully integrated, best-in-class wealth management platform. With over $21B in supported customer assets, Insigneo empowers more than 440 investment professionals serving over 30,000 clients. For more information, visit .

