(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 1 (Petra)-- Colonel Muhammad Nafeh Al-Daja, the commander of the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in Khan Yunis, reported that during the previous 48 hours, 190 cases were seen in the emergency room, and 12 major and 20 minor surgeries were completed.Following the Israeli bombardment of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, a number of injured and wounded patients were evacuated from Nasser Medical Complex to the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 personnel on Friday morning.In order to relieve the suffering of the Gaza Strip's residents during these trying times, the private field hospital was dispatched upon Royal directives to provide all the necessities, including medical professionals from all specialties.