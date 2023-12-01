Israeli Missile Strike Targets Syrian Capital

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
DAMASCUS, Dec 2 (NNN-SANA) – An Israeli missile attack, hit military sites in the vicinity of the Syrian capital, Damascus early today, the latest in a spate of Israeli attacks against Syria, according to the national Syrian TV.
Multiple explosions were heard in Damascus after midnight, in what appeared to be a hostile missile attack.
The state-owned TV later confirmed it was an Israeli missile attack on the vicinity of Damascus.
Further details are coming.– NNN-SANA
