US Slaps Sanctions On Violators Of Price Cap On Russian Oil Exports

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The United States imposed sanctions on three entities and identified as blocked property three vessels that used Price Cap Coalition services while carrying Russian crude oil above the Coalition-agreed price cap.

"This action comes on the heels of our previous designations in October and November," State Dept. Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Friday.

"Together with our Coalition partners, the United States is committed to restricting oil revenues that the Kremlin can use to fund its war against Ukraine, while maintaining supplies to the global energy market," miller noted.

Affirming the move, the Department of Treasury said, "These sanctions build on Treasury's previous actions in October and November of this year and represent once again Treasury's commitment, alongside its Coalition partners, to responsibly reduce oil revenues that the Russian government uses to fund its war against Ukraine."

"Enforcement of the price cap on Russian oil is a top priority for the United States and our Coalition partners," said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.

"By targeting these companies and their ships, we are upholding the dual goals of the price cap by restricting Russia's profits from oil while promoting stable global energy markets," he added.

According to a joint statement, adopted by the G7 and Australia on December 2, 2022, the members of the Price Cap Coalition - Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, established price caps on seaborne Russian oil as outlined in the G7 Finance Ministers Statement on September 2, 2022. (end)

