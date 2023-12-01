US House Expels GOP Lawmaker Amid Probes Into Fraud Charges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The US House voted overwhelmingly on Friday to expel indicted Rep. George Santos, pulling the curtain down on a tempestuous term in office that was marred by revelations that he had fabricated parts of his resume.

Based on a scathing House ethics investigation, Santos faces a 23-count federal indictment charging him with crimes such as wire fraud and money laundering.

The vote was 311-114, with two voting present. Santos had already put his winter jacket on, left the chamber and sped through the speaker's lobby before the vote total was announced.

"It's over," Santos said before heading to his vehicle outside the Capitol.

"They just set a new, dangerous precedent for themselves," he added, noting that he's the first House member in modern history to be expelled before a federal conviction.

Santos, representative for New York's third congressional district and once seen as a GOP trailblazer, had survived two previous attempts to expel him this year - one in May and the other a month ago.

The extraordinary move, unseen in 20 years, required support from large numbers in both parties to meet the inflated threshold - two-thirds of the chamber, for expelling a sitting member.

The final tally, 311-114-2, surpassed that mark, with 105 Republicans joining almost all Democrats to remove the scandal-plagued Santos after just 11 months in office. (end)

asj









MENAFN01122023000071011013ID1107524006