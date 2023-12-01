World Bank Sets Aside 45 Pct. Of Annual Financing To Climate Projects

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The World Bank Group announced, at the COP28 in Dubai on Friday, an ambitious financing package to double down on the ambition to drive climate action and build resilience.

The Group is helping people in developing countries better withstand the devastation of climate change and create a better world for their children and grandchildren, it said in a press release.

"The Group is pushing to do more to battle climate change and do it faster, devoting 45 percent of its annual financing to climate-related projects for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

"This increased ambition is more than just a laudable percentage - it's putting to work more than USD 40 billion - around USD nine billion more than previously programmed," according to the statement.

In 2021, the Bank announced a goal to reach an average of 35 percent by 2025 and is currently ahead of schedule, running at an average of 36.3 percent since July 2022.

In October, the World Bank secured an ambitious-and expanded-mandate to create a world free of poverty on a livable planet.

The new climate pledge is a concrete example of the Bank delivering on that mandate, the statement noted.

In addition to boosting resilience and adaptation among those hardest hit by the effects of climate change, World Bank Group projects also will focus on safeguarding ecosystems and biodiversity to protect the health of people and planet.

Having pledged to squeeze more from its balance sheet to fund the fight against climate change, the Bank will continue to deliver on adaptation to help countries devastated by climate shocks and on mitigation to help reduce the greenhouse gases contributing to climate change. (end)

amm









MENAFN01122023000071011013ID1107524005