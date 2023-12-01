US, EU Discuss Shared Defense, Security Commitments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Officials from the United States and the European Union held the second US-EU Security and Defense Dialogue in Washington on Friday.

"The Dialogue reaffirmed our enduring partnership and shared commitments to Transatlantic security and confronting common security challenges in line with the depth of our bond, common values, and shared interests," according to a statement from the US Department of State.

Both sides "exchanged updates on our respective security and defense policy frameworks and welcomed the signing of the Administrative Arrangement between the European Defence Agency and the US Department of Defense earlier this year," the statement reads.

They also discussed shared commitments on a range of topics, including cooperation in supporting Ukraine, increasing defense investment and defense industry cooperation, security in the Western Balkans and Africa, and "further strengthening our strategic partnership and the transatlantic bond," it added.

The US-EU Security and Defense Dialogue was co-chaired by Jacqueline Ramos - Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs; Liam Wasley - Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs; Spencer Boyer - Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Europe and NATO; and Joanneke Balfoort - Director for Security and Defense, European External Action Service. (end)

