Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI -- Representative of His Highness the Amir and UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs discuss bilateral and regional issues.

GAZA -- The Palestinian health authorities in Gaza report 109 martyrs from renewed air raids by the Israeli occupation forces.

BEIRUT -- Bombardment by the Israeli occupation army on south Lebanon results in four martyrs and three injuries.

NEW YORK -- The UN Security Council votes to terminate the mandate of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan.

WASHINGTON -- The World Bank Group unveils ambitious financing package to drive climate action and build resilience.

WASHINGTON -- The US House votes to expel indicted Rep. George Santos against the backdrop of fraud charges.