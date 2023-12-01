Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI -- Representative of His Highness the Amir and UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs discuss bilateral and regional issues.
GAZA -- The Palestinian health authorities in Gaza report 109 martyrs from renewed air raids by the Israeli occupation forces.
BEIRUT -- Bombardment by the Israeli occupation army on south Lebanon results in four martyrs and three injuries.
NEW YORK -- The UN Security Council votes to terminate the mandate of the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan.
WASHINGTON -- The World Bank Group unveils ambitious financing package to drive climate action and build resilience.
WASHINGTON -- The US House votes to expel indicted Rep. George Santos against the backdrop of fraud charges. (end) gb
