Jewish Israel Is A Mosaic Of Ethnic Groups

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Some 16 million people worldwide identify as Jewish – and more than 7 million of them live in Israel.

The country is home to more than 2 million people who are not Jewish, as well – primarily Arab Israelis, who make up 20% to 25% of the population, and more than 100,000 foreign workers . Most Arab Israeli citizens are Muslim, but small minorities adhere to various Christian denominations and the Druze religion .

Even within Israel's Jewish population, however, there is dizzying diversity. As a historian of Jewish identity , I believe that understanding that diversity is key to understanding Israelis' behavior amid the current war in Gaza, as well as the country's long-term resilience.

Many cultures, one people

Jews are not a“race,” but constitute a people or nation . Traditionally, Jewish texts often refer to the Jewish people as“Israel.”

DNA studies and archaeological evidence show that the Jewish people originated in the Middle East. Owing to Jews' historical dispersion around the world however, Jews also belong to several Jewish ethnic groups , all of which are represented in the modern state of Israel.

The largest Jewish ethnic group in Israel, about 40% to 45% of the country's total population , is called Mizrahi , which means“Eastern” in Hebrew. Mizrahi Jews' ancestors hailed from Jewish communities in the Middle East, including Israel itself.

The word Mizrahi often describes Jews from North Africa, too. However, these Maghrebi Jews descend from different groups than other Mizrahi Jews. Some North African Jews' ancestors came from local communities. Others migrated there from the Iberian Peninsula after Spain expelled its Jewish population in 1492.

The expulsion of these Sephardic communities, as Iberian Jews are called, scattered Sephardi culture throughout areas such as Greece, Turkey, the Balkans, Italy and Morocco. Thus, many Jews whose families came to these regions are genealogically and culturally Sephardi. Yet, Sephardi Jews also include people whose Jewish ancestors adopted the traditions of Iberian Jews.