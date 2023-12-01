Ecuador Assembly Ties Ex-President Lasso To Embezzlement

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's National Assembly concluded that Guillermo Lasso, the former president, was involved in a corruption case.



This case centered around the state oil company, FLOPEC . The legislative body's final decision stated that Lasso played a key role.



He knew about and approved the misuse of public funds.



These funds were misappropriated in a deal with Amazonas Tanker Pool. This action harmed the state financially, benefiting third parties.



Despite this finding, lawmakers noted they cannot prevent Lasso from holding public roles. The country's Constitution does not allow such a prohibition.



Members of the assembly also criticized Lasso's tactics during his political trial. They argued he used the "cross-death" strategy to avoid political accountability.



This could lead to his censure or dismissal. The legislative body expressed concern about this approach. They see it as a harmful precedent for democracy.







The corruption linked to Lasso reportedly caused Ecuador to lose $6.1 million. This loss stemmed from inflated prices in a contract.



The contract was between Flopec, a public enterprise, and Amazonas Tanker. It involved transporting Ecuadorian crude oil.



This situation highlights issues of accountability and legal limitations in the country's political system.

Background

This conclusion by Ecuador's National Assembly reflects ongoing challenges in combating political corruption.



Historically, like many Latin American countries, Ecuador has grappled with corruption issues at high levels of government.



The case against Lasso is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern seen across the region.



Comparatively, nations like Brazil and Argentina have also faced similar scandals involving former leaders.



These situations underline the complexity of political accountability in Latin America. The Lasso case, therefore, adds to the regional discourse on political integrity and legal frameworks for addressing such misconduct.



The inability of the Assembly to bar Lasso from public office highlights constitutional limitations in addressing corruption.



It underscores the need for stronger legal mechanisms to ensure accountability.



This incident could potentially spark discussions and reforms in Ecuador's political and legal systems, aiming to prevent future incidents of a similar nature.



The situation serves as a reminder of the importance of robust legal structures in upholding democratic principles and integrity in governance.

