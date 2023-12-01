U.S. Set To Rethink Venezuela Sanctions Relief

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Friday, the White House announced a possible "pause" in sanctions relief for Venezuela.



This reconsideration depends on Venezuela's progress in releasing political detainees and Americans held captive.



The decision follows a deadline set for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to fulfill specific obligations.



John Kirby, a national security spokesperson for the White House, recognized some recent actions by Venezuela.



The country allowed opposition presidential candidates to appeal to its highest court. However, Kirby emphasized the need for more measures from the Venezuelan government.



Consequently, the US is considering freezing some sanctions that were eased in mid-October, a shift from President Joe Biden's recent policy toward Venezuela.



Earlier, the US had lifted significant sanctions from the Trump era, impacting Venezuela's oil and gas sector and the operations of its state gold mining company Minerven.







Additionally, the US had removed restrictions on trading Venezuelan sovereign bonds.



Washington's continuation of sanctions relief relied on Venezuela's actions by the end of November.



This included the release of political prisoners, and three Americans considered unjustly imprisoned.



While Venezuela's government met one US condition, Kirby voiced concerns over the slow progress in freeing wrongfully detained US citizens and Venezuelan political prisoners.



The US remains engaged in diplomatic efforts, prepared to pause specific sanctions relief if further progress isn't seen.



Kirby didn't detail which sanctions might be affected, but sources in Washington hinted that actions could include reinstating sanctions on Minerven.

Venezuela has yet to respond

Venezuela has yet to respond to these potential changes. If the US finds Maduro's compliance lacking, this could rekindle tensions amid other international policy crises.



Under the new appeals process, opposition candidates, including notable figure Maria Corina Machado, must file their petitions from December 1 to 15.



Despite releasing five political prisoners in October, the Venezuelan government hasn't continued these releases.



The US persists in advocating for the freedom of at least three Americans deemed wrongfully detained in Venezuela, reflecting ongoing diplomatic complexities.

MENAFN01122023007421016031ID1107523939