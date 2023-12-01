Schneider Electric unites leading sustainability experts to drive climate action at COP28

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Schneider Electric's Sustainability Roundtables are designed to facilitate critical conversations to create meaningful impact. Convenes thought leaders from government, industry, and academia to zoom in on specific opportunities and challenges related to climate action, sustainability and decarbonization.

Dubai, UAE– Schneider Electric, a leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, is driving a regional dialogue on sustainability and climate action through an engaging and insightful series of Sustainability Roundtables at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE.

The Sustainability Roundtables are designed to facilitate crucial conversations that will create meaningful impact and feed into broader discussions on achieving net zero.

Ayman Ismail, Vice President of Business Development & Government Affairs & Strategy, Schneider Electric commented:“Technology is one of the keys to unlocking the potential of the energy transition and securing net zero. There is a myriad of technical, financial, industrial, and operational challenges to accelerating the development of tech-enabled climate solutions. Our goal remains to drive multi-sectoral collaboration and create a platform to influence industry conversations through inclusive discussions to create concrete impact in the region and beyond.”

Through the series, the four roundtables are uniting thought leaders from government, industry, and academia to zoom in on specific opportunities and challenges related to decarbonization; industrial sustainability; energy transition; and the role of young leaders in transforming the region's energy landscape.

The Sustainability Roundtables feature key leadership from Cisco, Microsoft, Accenture, American University of Sharjah (AUS), Emirates Development Bank, University of Wollongong in Dubai, Accenture, PwC, TAQA, Unilever, Tetra Pak, Clean Energy Business Council, DP World, UPS, and Bee'ah, among others.

The roundtables address several key topics critical to sustainability and climate action including Catalyzing Decarbonization: Digitalization and Strategy; Accelerating the Energy Transition: Maximizing Industrial Sustainability; Sustainable Synergy: Advancements in Energy, Built Environment and Industry; and Empowering Youth: A New Wave of Green Leaders.

Described as a“COP of solidarity”, COP28 will facilitate partnerships and convene communities as well as the public and private sectors to drive climate action. As a Climate Supporter at COP28, Schneider Electric will pioneer sustainability initiatives and sign strategic partnerships towards a net-zero future.

