India's Modi Calls For Unity, Cooperation In Fight Against Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Proposing that India will host the UN climate change conference
in 2028, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday called for unity,
cooperation and balance in global fight against climate change, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
“Mother earth is looking towards us to protect her future,” Modi
told this year's summit, commonly known as COP28, in Dubai, the
United Arab Emirates.
Emphasizing on“decisive” steps, Modi said:“We must resolve
that every country shall fulfil the climate targets.”
“It is setting for itself and the commitments it is making. We
have to work in unity. We must resolve that we shall work together.
We shall cooperate with each other and shall support each other,”
Modi said.
Dubai is hosting the two-week UN climate summit, attended by
around 70,000 delegates from around the world.
“We need to give all developing countries a fair share in global
carbon budget,” Modi said, calling for“balance” between
adaptation, mitigation, climate, finance, technology loss, and
damage.
“We have to keep a balance between all of these, we have to be
assertive,” Modi said.
The UN member nations, he said, must resolve that the“energy
transition shall be just, inclusive, and equitable,” adding:“We
have to be innovative.”
Addressing the participants of the conference, the Indian
premier added:“Every individual, every head of state seated in
this hall has come here with a sense of duty and responsibility.
Each one of us will have to discharge duty and fulfil our
commitments.”
