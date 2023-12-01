India's Modi Calls For Unity, Cooperation In Fight Against Climate Change

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Proposing that India will host the UN climate change conference in 2028, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday called for unity, cooperation and balance in global fight against climate change, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“Mother earth is looking towards us to protect her future,” Modi told this year's summit, commonly known as COP28, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Emphasizing on“decisive” steps, Modi said:“We must resolve that every country shall fulfil the climate targets.”

“It is setting for itself and the commitments it is making. We have to work in unity. We must resolve that we shall work together. We shall cooperate with each other and shall support each other,” Modi said.

Dubai is hosting the two-week UN climate summit, attended by around 70,000 delegates from around the world.

“We need to give all developing countries a fair share in global carbon budget,” Modi said, calling for“balance” between adaptation, mitigation, climate, finance, technology loss, and damage.

“We have to keep a balance between all of these, we have to be assertive,” Modi said.

The UN member nations, he said, must resolve that the“energy transition shall be just, inclusive, and equitable,” adding:“We have to be innovative.”

Addressing the participants of the conference, the Indian premier added:“Every individual, every head of state seated in this hall has come here with a sense of duty and responsibility. Each one of us will have to discharge duty and fulfil our commitments.”