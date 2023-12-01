Madagascar's Top Court Confirms Reelection Of Incumbent President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Madagascar's incumbent president was elected for a second term
in the Nov. 16 presidential elections that was disputed by the
opposition, the country's High Constitutional Court confirmed on
Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
President-elect Andry Rajoelina won 58.96% of the votes cast,
exceeding the 50% threshold required to win the first round,
according to the final results proclaimed by the court.
His two main rivals, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko and former
President Marc Ravalomanana, got 14% and 12% of the vote,
respectively.
The boycott calls from the opposition resulted in a low turnout
of 46% of the 11 million registered voters.
“Dear fellow Malagasy citizens, you placed your trust in me and
helped restore our common commitment to the development of
Madagascar. My victory will be that of the entire Malagasy people,”
said Rajoelina, 49, in a statement posted on X ahead of the
announcement of results.
Thirteen candidates were vying for the top post, including
incumbent Rajoelina.
But a coalition of 10 out of 12 opposition candidates, including
former presidents Hery Rajaonarimampianina and Ravalomanana, had
called on voters to boycott the election, citing transparency
concerns.
On Thursday, the opposition grouping, calling itself the
Collective, said the“results will not be valid” in a
statement.
The Collective appealed to the nation, including parties,
unions, and civil society, to lead a national movement and reject
the results.
There had been speculations about Rajoelina's candidature being
rejected amid controversy that he assumed French citizenship under
naturalization in 2014.
However, the High Constitutional Court said that after
investigations, it was concluded that Rajoelin had not lost his
Malagasy nationality.
Rajoelin won the last vote in Dec. 2018 after beating
Ravalomanana in the second round of elections marred by
irregularities.
He first assumed power in 2009 after the military backed his
ousting of Ravalomanana.
MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107523668
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.