Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Introduces 2024 Tourism Strategy To American Chamber Of Commerce

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili on Friday
introduced the country's 2024 tourism strategy to members of the
American Chamber of Commerce in Georgia, the Ministry of Economy
said, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
In her presentation, Kvrivishvili detailed projects planned in
tourism, mountain resorts and airline market, and noted the state
strategy was“in line” with the vision of the private sector on the
matter.
Aleksandra Popsueva, of Tbilisi Philharmonic Hotel by Mercure,
said the meeting discussed the hospitality sector's recovery from
the Covid pandemic, and added the meeting ensured“very important
communication” between tourism businesses and state
organisations.
Maia Omiadze, the Head of the Georgian National Tourism
Administration, also summarised her body's activities of 2023 at
the event and introduced future plans.
