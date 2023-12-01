-->


Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Introduces 2024 Tourism Strategy To American Chamber Of Commerce


12/1/2023 3:12:15 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Deputy Economy Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili on Friday introduced the country's 2024 tourism strategy to members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Georgia, the Ministry of Economy said, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In her presentation, Kvrivishvili detailed projects planned in tourism, mountain resorts and airline market, and noted the state strategy was“in line” with the vision of the private sector on the matter.

Aleksandra Popsueva, of Tbilisi Philharmonic Hotel by Mercure, said the meeting discussed the hospitality sector's recovery from the Covid pandemic, and added the meeting ensured“very important communication” between tourism businesses and state organisations.

Maia Omiadze, the Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration, also summarised her body's activities of 2023 at the event and introduced future plans.

