AZAL Offers Discount For Flights From Baku To Prague

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The national air carrier of Azerbaijan, AZAL, has introduced a
new offer that allows travellers to purchase tickets at reduced
fares for flights en route Baku-Prague-Baku. These discounted
tickets will be available for sale from December 1 to December
7.
The cost of a round-trip ticket from Baku to Prague starts from
AZN 555. The offer applies to flights to be operated at two time
periods: from January 12 to March 11, and from April 1 to May 31,
2024.
This offer lets travellers save money while planning a trip to
Prague, allowing them to immerse themselves in the beauty and
culture of the Czech capital.
To purchase tickets, please visit the official website , use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or
approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan
Airlines.
Don't miss this unique chance to visit Prague at special rates
with AZAL!
