Yandex Go Becomes A Tax Resident Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Yandex Go started paying all applicable taxes in Uzbekistan from
December 1, Azernews reports, citing Kun News
Agency.
According to the company's press service, Yandex Go has become
the first online service on the market that provides receipts for
taxis. The service creates a receipt in the cases provided by the
applicable legislation. Passengers can receive a receipt in the
Yandex Go application after the taxi service is paid by bank cards,
and also follow a link to the website of the fiscal data
operator.
“We have been working on the issue of localization of service
provision and fiscalization of passenger transportation in
Uzbekistan for a long time. This is an important step not only for
us, but for the entire industry. We hope that other players will
follow our example – we are ready to share experience on
fiscalization issues.
We will also continue our dialogue with government agencies and
hope to work together to make the industry more transparent,”
Kirill Svintsov, head of Yandex Go in the CIS, said.
Earlier, Yandex summarized the results of development in
Uzbekistan in 2023. During the year, the company invested more than
$450,000 in the development of education and security technologies
in the country, and also launched the Yandex Eats service for
ordering ready meals from restaurants and delivering food
products.
