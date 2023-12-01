-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

World Bank Grants $1.2 Bln Loan To Ukraine


12/1/2023 3:12:13 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Board of Directors of the World Bank made the decision to approve the extension of a $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine, the World Bank's press service said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Money will be allocated to support 29 social aid programs for "the most vulnerable people in Ukraine" under the project of Investing in Social Protection for Inclusion, Resilience, and Efficiency (INSPIRE).

"The INSPIRE project is financed by a $1.2 billion World Bank loan, backed by a credit enhancement from the Advancing Needed Credit Enhancement for Ukraine (ADVANCE Ukraine) Trust Fund, supported by the Government of Japan," the World Bank noted.

The project is "an integral part of the international support package for Ukraine to meet its financing needs through 2024," the World Bank added.

MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107523660

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search