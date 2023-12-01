World Bank Grants $1.2 Bln Loan To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Board of Directors of the World Bank made the decision to
approve the extension of a $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine, the World
Bank's press service said, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
Money will be allocated to support 29 social aid programs for
"the most vulnerable people in Ukraine" under the project of
Investing in Social Protection for Inclusion, Resilience, and
Efficiency (INSPIRE).
"The INSPIRE project is financed by a $1.2 billion World Bank
loan, backed by a credit enhancement from the Advancing Needed
Credit Enhancement for Ukraine (ADVANCE Ukraine) Trust Fund,
supported by the Government of Japan," the World Bank noted.
The project is "an integral part of the international support
package for Ukraine to meet its financing needs through 2024," the
World Bank added.
