Azercell Joins UN Global Compact

"Azercell Telekom" LLC is pleased to announce that it has become
a member of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact. The mobile
operator will contribute to the adoption and implementation of
Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and socially responsible
policies. UN Assistant Secretary General and UN Global Compact
Executive Director Sanda Ojiambo congratulated "Azercell Telecom"
LLC on its participation in this initiative through a greeting
letter.
It should be noted that the "Global Compact" founded in 2000 at
the initiative of the UN is the world's largest corporate
sustainability network, which brings together more than 20,000
business and non-business partners in more than 160 countries. The
main goal of the "Global Compact" participants is to adapt their
strategies and activities to the internationally recognised
principles of human rights, labor rights, environmental protection
and the "2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development".
Building its mobile infrastructure based on high technologies,
Azercell supports the development of the business ecosystem in the
country with a Corporate Social Responsibility strategy based on
healthy values, and aims to significantly improve people's quality
of life by applying innovative solutions. The leading mobile
operator is expanding its network throughout the country and
applying "green" technologies. It should be noted that such
initiatives help promote environmental awareness and achieve
Azerbaijan's sustainable development goals.
By joining the UN Global Compact Azercell Telecom will put
further efforts to create and promote a strong and sustainable
infrastructure based on innovation through close cooperation with
specialized UN agencies, strengthening global connectivity in the
field of human rights, environment, anti-corruption and labor
rights.
