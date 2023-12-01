863 Cultural Heritage Sites Damaged In Ukraine As Result Of Russian Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 863 cultural heritage sites have been destroyed or damaged.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

"During the period from February 24, 2022, to November 25, 2023, 863 cultural heritage sites were destroyed or damaged. Of these, 119 are monuments of national significance, 674 are of local significance, and 70 are newly discovered," the statement said.

In particular, the monuments of architecture include 276 objects, architecture and urban planning - 252, history - 200, architecture, history - 33, monumental art - 19, urban planning, monumental art - 17, archeology - 18, architecture and urban planning, history - 38, urban planning - 5, science and technology - 2, landscape art - 1, architecture and urban planning, monumental art - 1, architecture, monumental art - 1.

According to the Regional military administration (RMA), since the start of the full-scale invasion, 23 monuments have been completely destroyed, 663 have been partially damaged, and the extent of damage to 177 sites remains unknown.

Most cultural heritage sites were damaged in Kharkiv, Odesa and Donetsk regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy offers the ALIPH organization to take the destroyed cultural monuments under its patronage for restoration.

Photo: MCIP