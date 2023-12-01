Slovak Carriers Block Truck Traffic Through Vyšné Nemecké

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 1, at 16:05, the Union of Slovak Carriers began blocking truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this with reference to the Border Police of the Slovak Republic, Ukrinform saw.

"According to the information received from the Border Police of the Slovak Republic, at 16:05, the blocking of truck traffic through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhhorod began in Slovakia," the statement reads.

The action, the timing of which is not yet known, is being carried out by representatives of the Slovak Union of Carriers.

The transportation of humanitarian aid and other important assistance, live animals, fuel and refrigerated cargo will not be blocked.

"Other cargo leaving Slovakia will be allowed in limited quantities, four trucks per hour. The traffic entering Slovakia will not be blocked. The movement of cars and buses will not be restricted either," the statement said.

The State Border Guard Service asks to take into account the complications of traffic in front of the Uzhhorod checkpoint when planning a trip abroad.

As Ukrinform reported, the relevant ministries of Ukraine and Poland have agreed on measures to reduce truck queues at the automobile border crossing points, which have remained blocked for the fourth week in a row due to the strike of Polish carriers.

