Russia Shells Kherson Region, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy shelled a residential building in Ivanivka, in the Kherson region, and a woman was injured.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"At about 3:00 p.m., the Russian army fired on a residential building in Ivanivka," the message says.

As noted, a 71-year-old local resident was injured in her own home. She was hospitalized with an explosive injury. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing assistance to the victim.

Enemy fires 91 times inregion over last day, three killed

As reported , in Tyahynka, the Kherson region, rescuers found the body of a dead man in one of the houses destroyed by night shelling, and an 81-year-old woman was also injured.