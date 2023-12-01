Russia Shells Kherson Region, Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy shelled a residential building in Ivanivka, in the Kherson region, and a woman was injured.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"At about 3:00 p.m., the Russian army fired on a residential building in Ivanivka," the message says.
As noted, a 71-year-old local resident was injured in her own home. She was hospitalized with an explosive injury. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing assistance to the victim.
As reported , in Tyahynka, the Kherson region, rescuers found the body of a dead man in one of the houses destroyed by night shelling, and an 81-year-old woman was also injured.
