Occupants Ask Locals To Write Reports About 'Saboteurs' And 'Spies'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy is intensifying filtration measures and trying to find people with pro-Ukrainian views under the guise of utility workers.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this during a briefing at the Media Center of the RMA, Ukrinform reported.

"Regarding the situation in the temporarily occupied territory. The enemy is intensifying filtration measures in the Melitopol, Berdyansk, Polohy and Vasylivka districts. They are trying to find pro-Ukrainian citizens who help the Ukrainian Defense Forces. They are resorting to tricks, in particular, they are looking for such people under the guise of utility workers," said Malashko.

In addition, the enemy has created a special chat room where they ask locals to write denunciations about 'saboteurs', 'spies' and weapons owners.

We discussed mobilizing resources for fortification works inregion – Zelensky

"We have a signal from occupied Enerhodar. There, the Russian military who arrived for rotation began to settle in the homes of people who had left," said the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

In Berdyansk, he added, a number of enterprises cooperated with the enemy. However, he did not specify which enterprises he was talking about.

Earlier it was reported that the enemy is forcing men to register for military service in the occupied territories.