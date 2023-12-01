Zelenska: 387 Children Deported By Russia Returned To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation is an act of genocide

This was stated by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska in an interview with media representatives from Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Cambodia, Thailand, Mongolia, and Singapore, Ukrinform reported citing the Presidential Press Service.

She informed that Ukraine has so far managed to return 387 of its young citizens out of more than 19,000 deported to the aggressor country.

The President's wife expressed hope for the creation of an international coalition to return Ukrainian children from Russian captivity, as proposed by Canadian representatives at a meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers held in Malta in late October.

When asked what message she would convey to the people of Asia, Zelenska said: "You cannot turn a blind eye to aggression, even if you are far away."

"Recent events have shown that it is necessary to respond to aggression, tyranny, and any evil in the world in a timely manner. Aggression anywhere in the world is a marker of general danger," Zelenska emphasized.

At the same time, the first lady emphasized that Ukrainians are largely supported by culture and self-awareness, which is on the rise amid resistance to the Russian attack.

"More and more people are switching to the Ukrainian language. Young people are especially inspiring. Because their consciousness is not clouded by stereotypes about the 'common past', which often prevented the older generation from focusing on their future," Zelenska said.

As reported, on November 27, the Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe approved the staff of the special committee on the situation of children in Ukraine.