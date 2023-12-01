City Council Premises Destroyed By Russians To Be Rebuilt In Okhtyrka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city of Okhtyrka, in the Sumy region, has decided to rebuild the city council building destroyed by a Russian bomb.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reported.

The premises of the Okhtyrka City Council building were destroyed in March 2022 by Russians in an air strike. The building was completely destroyed and could not be restored.

In 2023, it was decided to start implementing a project to build a new city council building with budgetary funds.

"This is a really good project for the Okhtyrka community. This year, the community is preparing design and estimate documentation. Next year we hope to find funds for new construction. The building will contain an Administrative Service Center, implement ideas for spatial development, and combine modernity with history," said Maria Zonova, deputy head of the Sumy Regional State Administration.

As of today, the organization that will design the building has already been identified.

As Ukrinform reported, in March 2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented Okhtyrka, in the Sumy region, with the 'Hero City' award.

The defense of Okhtyrka began on February 24, 2022, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The active phase of the battle for Okhtyrka ended on March 27, 2022.