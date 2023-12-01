Explosion Occurs In Berdyansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An explosion occurred in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk.
This was reported on Telegram by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reported.
"Berdyansk. Residents report an explosion heard in several neighborhoods," Fedorov wrote. Read also:
As reported, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders have intensified filtration measures.
