Armenia Digging Trenches And Bracing For New War (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Armenia is
preparing for a new war and excavating trenches after making
revanchism a national policy, Trend reports.
The related video has gone viral on social media.
In the aftermath of the second Karabakh war, Armenia makes
declarations "in the name of peace" and proclaims its willingness
to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. These assertions, however,
do not correspond with its actions; that is, Armenia, which claims
to be a "peace" country, is arming itself, digging trenches, and
preparing for a new conflict.
Armenia and the outward-looking forces that wish to use it as a
tool to carry out their ambitions are attempting to destabilize the
area. And Armenia, which has yet to learn from its setbacks, is
unable to select the right path. The country that has isolated
itself from regional programs, the one with the worst economy and
budget, must recognize that the only way out is Azerbaijan's
outstretched hand of peace. Armenia, on the other hand, is still
attempting to purchase arms.
Armenia's one disadvantage is its never-ending search for a
patron. Armenia should abandon myths in favor of reality. Armenia,
which is building trenches, must finally accept that it will not
defeat Azerbaijan. Moreover, as a matter of fact, during the second
Karabakh war, there was widespread desertion in the Armenian
army.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01122023000187011040ID1107523643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.