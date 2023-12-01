Armenia Digging Trenches And Bracing For New War (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Armenia is preparing for a new war and excavating trenches after making revanchism a national policy, Trend reports.

The related video has gone viral on social media.

In the aftermath of the second Karabakh war, Armenia makes declarations "in the name of peace" and proclaims its willingness to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan. These assertions, however, do not correspond with its actions; that is, Armenia, which claims to be a "peace" country, is arming itself, digging trenches, and preparing for a new conflict.

Armenia and the outward-looking forces that wish to use it as a tool to carry out their ambitions are attempting to destabilize the area. And Armenia, which has yet to learn from its setbacks, is unable to select the right path. The country that has isolated itself from regional programs, the one with the worst economy and budget, must recognize that the only way out is Azerbaijan's outstretched hand of peace. Armenia, on the other hand, is still attempting to purchase arms.

Armenia's one disadvantage is its never-ending search for a patron. Armenia should abandon myths in favor of reality. Armenia, which is building trenches, must finally accept that it will not defeat Azerbaijan. Moreover, as a matter of fact, during the second Karabakh war, there was widespread desertion in the Armenian army.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel