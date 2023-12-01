-->


Study Findings Looming On LNG Portage Project From Azerbaijan To Romania - Ambassador


12/1/2023 3:11:17 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The findings of a feasibility assessment on the project of LNG transportation from Azerbaijan to Romania are expected, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare said, Trend reports.

He spoke during an event commemorating Romania's national holiday.

"The Black Sea Energy project is being developed in the field of renewable energy development and transmission, which provides for the supply of Caspian Sea green energy from Azerbaijan through the Black Sea to Constanta in the format of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania-Hungary. Moreover, on April 1, 2023, the first contract for the supply of 1 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Romania was signed. Furthermore, we are awaiting the findings of the feasibility assessment for the LNG transit project from Azerbaijan to Romania via Georgia and the Black Sea," the ambassador stated.

As he stated, the Joint Intergovernmental Economic Commission findings in Baku and Bucharest in 2022 and 2023 outlined new opportunities and projects of collaboration between Romania and Azerbaijan, and trade turnover increased by $700 million.

The Ambassador emphasized that Romania and Azerbaijan contribute to the energy security of Europe.

