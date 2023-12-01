Study Findings Looming On LNG Portage Project From Azerbaijan To Romania - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The findings of a
feasibility assessment on the project of LNG transportation from
Azerbaijan to Romania are expected, Romanian Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Vasile Soare said, Trend reports.
He spoke during an event commemorating Romania's national
holiday.
"The Black Sea Energy project is being developed in the field of
renewable energy development and transmission, which provides for
the supply of Caspian Sea green energy from Azerbaijan through the
Black Sea to Constanta in the format of
Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania-Hungary. Moreover, on April 1, 2023, the
first contract for the supply of 1 billion cubic meters of natural
gas from Azerbaijan to Romania was signed. Furthermore, we are
awaiting the findings of the feasibility assessment for the LNG
transit project from Azerbaijan to Romania via Georgia and the
Black Sea," the ambassador stated.
As he stated, the Joint Intergovernmental Economic Commission
findings in Baku and Bucharest in 2022 and 2023 outlined new
opportunities and projects of collaboration between Romania and
Azerbaijan, and trade turnover increased by $700 million.
The Ambassador emphasized that Romania and Azerbaijan contribute
to the energy security of Europe.
