Reliance On Fossil Fuels Must Be Phased Out Forthwith - EU Council President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBAI, UAE, December 1. It is critical to
reduce our reliance on fossil fuels as quickly as possible, EU
Council President Charles Michel said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action organized on the
sidelines of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to
the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"We must support the goal of keeping the warming process within
1.5 degrees. And we must break our reliance on fossil fuels as
quickly as possible; otherwise, our shared future will be
jeopardized. This summit is essentially a moral litmus test: we
will assess how well we are meeting our Paris Agreement commitments
around the world. Above all, we must do more and act quickly," he
said.
Michel stressed that the European Union is fully committed to
this issue.
"We aim to continue to take a leading role in this. Our
development agenda includes combating climate change. We are
executing a set of actions to fundamentally shift our economic
development paradigm as a result of the Green Deal and the revision
of the 55 percent target. As a result, we have made progress by
cutting emissions by 30 percent since 1990. We believe that the
carbon pricing mechanism will remain on track, and we encourage
others to join us. We are striving to triple our use of renewable
energy and double our energy efficiency. We are committed to our
collaboration commitments for a just energy transition," he
said.
Michel said the EU also supports reform of the Bretton Woods
institutions.
"We must bring more fairness, trust, and inclusivity. The
European Union is a trustworthy and dedicated partner. The coming
decade will be critical, and we are absolutely committed to working
with everyone of you to defend humanity," he concluded.
