Azerbaijan Makes Revisions To Its Draft State Budget

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. A number of
changes to Azerbaijan's draft state budget for next year have been
unveiled, Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the discussion of the state budget for 2024 at
today's meeting of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee
on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.
Samir Sharifov specifically stated that monies from the state
budget for 2024 will be distributed to the State Agency for Science
and Higher Education, which is part of Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Science and Education, as well as the State Agency for Preschool
and General Education.
As Sharifov noted, budget expenses for Ministry apparatus
maintenance would be lowered by 15 million manat ($8.8 million),
and funds would be provided to ensure the functioning of newly
constituted state agencies. Furthermore, 5.9 million manat ($3.4
million) will be spent from the budget next year on the maintenance
of the apparatus of the State Water Resources Agency, and 3.6
million manat ($2.1 million) will be spent on the maintenance of
the newly founded State Control Service for Water Use and
Protection.
"We propose that these funds be established at the expense of
reserve money. Structures having similar functions in our other
organizations have been eliminated with the establishment of the
Service of State Control over Water Use and Protection under the
State Water Resources Agency. These structures' expenses are
likewise decreased and accounted for in this agency's financial
provision," the minister concluded.
