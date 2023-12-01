-->


Uzbekistan's President Urges Setting Up International Expo-Hub Of Climate Technologies


12/1/2023 3:10:13 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called for close cooperation on the creation of the International Expo-Hub of Climate Technologies, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.

"To transform the Aral Sea region into a Zone of Innovation, Technologies, and New Opportunities, I ask everyone to work together to establish an International Expo Hub of Climate Technologies in this region, where advanced knowledge, experience, and solutions may be applied," he said.

Furthermore, Shavkat Mirziyoyev recommended establishing close scientific interchange and conducting joint research on the Climate Science Forum platform, which was established on the foundation of the Green University, with the participation of renowned scientists and experts from other nations.

