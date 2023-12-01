Uzbekistan's President Urges Setting Up International Expo-Hub Of Climate Technologies

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Uzbekistan's
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has called for close cooperation on
the creation of the International Expo-Hub of Climate Technologies,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Summit on Climate Action, organized within
the framework of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28.
"To transform the Aral Sea region into a Zone of Innovation,
Technologies, and New Opportunities, I ask everyone to work
together to establish an International Expo Hub of Climate
Technologies in this region, where advanced knowledge, experience,
and solutions may be applied," he said.
Furthermore, Shavkat Mirziyoyev recommended establishing close
scientific interchange and conducting joint research on the Climate
Science Forum platform, which was established on the foundation of
the Green University, with the participation of renowned scientists
and experts from other nations.
