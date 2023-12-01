Amir Rep. To KUNA: Kuwait Committed To Climate Goals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen

DUBAI, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed Friday Kuwait's commitment regarding climate change goals.

Speaking to KUNA during a visit to Kuwait's pavilion in the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Sheikh Salem said Kuwait has clear commitments in reaching carbon neutrality in the oil sector by 2050 and all sectors of the State by 2060.

He expressed his honor representing His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah; who during COP27 hosted by Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh had shed light on the aforementioned goals.

"We are moving to achieve these goals and we are on the right track," the Kuwaiti top diplomat noted.

Attended by more than 70,000 persons from 198 countries, COP28 will last until December 12.

Kuwait is participating with the pavilion including several representatives of agencies concerned with environment and climate issues, as well as development and sustainability. (end) skm