Death Toll In Gaza Hits 109 Palestinians Since Truce Expired

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- The number of Palestinian deaths due to Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip since the end of the truce on Friday morning has risen to 109 fatalities, local health authorities said.

Additionally, hundreds of others were injured, Gaza Health Ministry Spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a press statement.

He described the health situation in Gaza and the northern area as "extremely catastrophic" as major hospitals are out of service.

After the seven-day truce, Israeli occupation forces resumed targeting and destroying residential areas, while civil defense teams were unable to recover more victims. (pickup previous)

