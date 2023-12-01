Kuwait Amir's Rep. Meets UK Foreign Secretary In Dubai

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held talks with UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Cameron on the bilateral ties and regional issues.

During the meeting, held on the fringes of the Conference of Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in the UAE city of Dubai on Friday afternoon, Sheikh Salem congratulated Lord Cameron on taking up the post on November 13.

Sheikh Salem said he was looking forward to working with Lord Cameron to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries and strengthening cooperation at international arenas.

Both sides discussed the historical relations between the two countries and ways to build on the outcomes of the visit by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to London in last August to realize the aspirations of both nations.

The discussions also dealt with the ongoing conflict in Gaza Strip and the ways to force the Israeli occupation forces into halting their crimes against the brotherly people of Palestine.

Sheikh Salem reaffirmed Kuwait's firm support to the brotherly people of Palestine in their struggle for regaining their legitimate rights, notably the right to statehood, and reaching a fair and durable peaceful solution.

He underscored the need of decisive steps by the international community towards cessation of the fighting in Gaza Strip, restoring truce, ensuring unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the residents of the Strip, and preventing expansion of the conflict into other parts of the Middle East. (end)

tm









MENAFN01122023000071011013ID1107523625