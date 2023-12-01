Four People Killed In Renewed Fighting In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- Fierce fighting broke out again between "resistance" groups and the Israeli occupation forces in southern Lebanon on Friday with four people being killed and three others wounded.

The Israeli occupation's artillery bombarded a house in Al-Houla town, killing a woman and her son, while a similar bombardment killed one person and injured three others in Jebbayn.

The Israeli occupation artillery also attacked seven other towns near the southern borders of Lebanon but reports of casualties are not available so far, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

On the other hand, the resistance groups said their fighters attacked sites of, and inflicted "direct damage" on, the Israeli occupation army in the border areas.

One of the fighters was martyred in the battles against the Israeli occupation army, according to a statement by the resistance.

The southern parts of Lebanon saw one week of relative calm during the truce reached by the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza Strip after 45 days of battles since October

kbs









