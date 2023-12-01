UAE: Free Parking Announced In Sharjah For National Day Holiday

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 6:03 PM

Last updated: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 6:37 PM

The Sharjah Municipality on Friday announced free parking on the occasion of UAE National Day.

The municipality said that public parking will be free from Saturday, December 2 until Monday, December 4. The regular paid parking system will resume on Tuesday, December 5.

The municipality added that it excludes parking zones that are subject to fees on all days of the week, including Fridays and public holidays, and which are identified by the blue parking instruction signs.

