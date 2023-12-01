Amir Meets Prime Minister Of Japan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Dubai: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with the Prime Minister of Japan HE Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was held today in Expo City Dubai of the sisterly United Arab Emirates.
During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and aspects of their development in all fields, particularly the political, commercial, and investment fields, were discussed. His Highness and the Japanese Prime Minister also exchanged views on several topics on the summit's agenda.
The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.
