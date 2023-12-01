Amir Meets Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with the Caretaker Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon H E Najib Mikati, on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), held on Friday in Expo City Dubai of the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to develop them were discussed, and views were exchanged on the most prominent topics on the summit's agenda.

The meeting was attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.